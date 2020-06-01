Iconic St. John’s Church Near White House Set On Fire As Riots Rage (VIDEO)

The iconic St. John’s Church near the White House in Washington, D.C., is reportedly on fire as violent riots rage in the area and other major cities across the U.S.

“Unfortunately, I can add just a moment it does appear that St. John’s Church is on fire, the Parish office,” Fox News’ Kevin Corke reported live on air. “We went downstairs, and it is on fire.”

The historic St. John’s church across from the White House has been set on fire: pic.twitter.com/mWgtdkwBq3 — Alex Salvi (@alexsalvinews) June 1, 2020

Corke then walked over to a broken in window and showed a raging fire burring inside the church.

“This is awful,” Corke continued. “We saw graffiti, once the door was broken, we saw something similar happen earlier and as you can see there’s definitely a fire here.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --