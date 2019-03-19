Iconic news anchor Ted Koppel says President Trump is ‘not mistaken’ that the ‘liberal media’ is ‘out to get him’ (VIDEO)

Iconic news anchor and former “Nightline” host Ted Koppel recently fired a shot across the bow at the mainstream media — particularly the New York Times and the Washington Post — saying that President Donald Trump’s perception that the “liberal media” is “out to get him” is not without merit.

“I’m terribly concerned that when you talk about the New York Timesthese days, when you talk about the Washington Post these days, we’re not talking about the New York Times of 50 years ago,” Koppel noted to journalist and author Marvin Kalb earlier this month. “We are not talking about the Washington Post of 50 years ago. We’re talking about organizations that I believe have, in fact, decided as organizations that Donald J. Trump is bad for the United States.”

Koppel added that “we have things appearing on the front page of the New York Times right now that never would have appeared 50 years ago. Analysis, commentary on the front page.”

The legendary anchor recalled the infamous Trump "grab them by the p***y" audio hitting the news cycle a month before the 2016 election and told the audience, "I will not offend any of you here by using the language, but you know exactly what words were used, and they were spelled out on the front page of the New York Times. I turned to my wife and I said, 'The Times is absolutely committed to making sure that this guy does not get elected.'"