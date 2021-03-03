ICE’s Twitter Account Warning Public Of Fugitive Immigrants With Criminal Backgrounds Locked

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement Twitter account “ICE Alerts,” used to post information about convicted illegal aliens, was set to private mode sometime Tuesday.

The account’s last post was made on Jan. 21 with information about a failed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer in New York City. Posts are now only available to users who were following @ICEAlerts prior to the change or who are approved to follow the account by the account administrator.

A majority of the posts made from the account said, “when jurisdictions fail to honor an @ICEgov detainer, it risks both public and officer safety, and unnecessarily expends ICE’s already-limited resources. Have you seen this #fugitive? He is wanted by @ICEgovERO,” followed by a photograph of the wanted person and details about their criminal history.

A Jan. 14 post to the account asks the public to report any sightings of “most wanted fugitives,” including some of MS-13’s “highest-ranking leaders” who were charged with terrorism offenses in the U.S. and others who are convicted aggravated felons wanted for removal purposes.

“Once again, it appears the Biden administration is putting open borders policies over the safety and security of American citizens. Locking the ICE alerts account prevents the public from receiving critical information about criminal aliens,” Georgia Republican Rep. Andrew Clyde told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “I fear it will be American lives that will pay the price for the Administration’s reckless policies.”

The descriptions given for most wanted fugitives include details such as a physical description and their last known location along with the charges they have been issued and any removal orders.

The main ICE account @ICEgov experienced a technical glitch in November 2020 and search results said the account did not exist for a brief period of time, the DCNF reported. Twitter helped the agency regain access to the account after the birthdate of the account was changed.

ICE did not respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.