ICE will STOP immigration enforcement; Homeland Security Buckles to pro-immigrant activists

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Wednesday it will stop the majority of its arrests of undocumented immigrants as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency says it will focus its attention and resources on capturing those who may be a public safety risk or who have committed serious criminal acts.

The decision is one of several recent emergency moves that could hamper President Donald Trump’s aggressive immigration crackdown.

According to a statement from the agency, it has adopted the temporary policy to ‘ensure the welfare and safety of the general public as well as officers and agents.’

ICE has close to 38,000 undocumented immigrants under detention.

The agency also said it wouldn’t arrest anyone near hospitals or health clinics ‘except in the most extraordinary of circumstances,’ after pro-immigrant activists reported that many undocumented immigrants were shying away from seeking health advice over fears that they would be arrested and fall under President Donald Trump’s ‘public charge rule.’ READ MORE:

