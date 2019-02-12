ICE WIll Have To Release 30,000 Criminals If Democrats Get What They Want On Wall Deal

Former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Director Tom Homan claimed 30,000 criminals will be released from detention if Democrats get their way on immigration.

“I’ve been saying for almost a year that I don’t think they’re ever going to accomplish the abolish ICE that they’ve been saying they’re going to do. But I’ve been saying what they’re going to do is bankrupt ICE to make them ineffective. They’ll take their money away so they can’t do their job,” Homan said on “Fox & Friends” Monday.

“The number they put on the table, like 32,000 cap beds. Understand ICE is currently at 47,000, which means there’re 15,000 over the cap. Now we’re halfway through the year. To get to that 32,000 by the end of year they’re going to have to go 15,000 below 32. So that means if they’re 15,000 above, they have to go 15,000 below — ICE will have to release 30,000 people from custody,” he continued.

Homan also said ICE must retain the power to detain illegal immigrants at all costs and called for the continuation of expedited removal.

“If they enter the country illegally they’re processed on what we call expedited removal. It’s Congressionally mandated, you have to detain them. So if ICE can’t detain recent border crossers … Border Patrol will be catching them and releasing them from the stations and not even give them over to ICE which is a violation of the law,” he added.

