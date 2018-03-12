ICE seeks illegal immigrant in Colorado fatal hit-and-run who bonded out of jail

An illegal immigrant charged with vehicular homicide in a fiery crash on a Colorado interstate bonded out of jail Saturday, a week after the deadly hit-and-run incident, despite being wanted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Ivan Zamarripa-Castaneda, 26, allegedly fled the scene of the accident on Interstate 70 involving a tractor-trailer that caught on fire last week, leaving the driver to die, according to the Denver Police Department.

Zamarripa-Castaneda bonded out on Saturday, according to jail records, but it’s not clear if he has been taken into custody, FOX 31 reported.

Officials from ICE did not return a request for comment by Fox News on the whereabouts of Zamarripa-Castaneda.

The 26-year-old had bond posted at $25,000, meaning he could get out of jail for $2,500 and avoid federal immigration officials until his next court date. That’s because the Denver Police Department and other state agencies stopped honoring detainer orders from ICE since 2013 after courts ruled it was illegal. – READ MORE

