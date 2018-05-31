ICE raid on ‘sanctuary’ Chicago nets 156 illegals: Sex traffickers, rapists, drunk drivers, drug dealers, thieves

Chicago may be a sanctuary city, but the special status didn’t stop U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement from removing 13 dozen illegal immigrants from the metropolitan area over a six-day campaign before Memorial Day.

ICE agents descended on 37 communities in the area to arrest 156 illegal immigrants, nearly half of them criminals with prior convictions. Those arrested included gun-toting thugs, violent gang members, sex traffickers, car thieves, drug dealers, wife beaters, drunken drivers, drug mules, drug abusers, and rapists, ICE reports.

“Fourteen of those arrested were immigration fugitives who have final orders of removal. Thirty-six others illegally re-entered the United States after having been previously deported, which is a felony,” according to a recent ICE news release. “The remaining 106 arrests were at-large aliens who are illegally present in the United States.”

ICE officials gave several examples of the type of bad hombres they’re removing from the streets.

There was “a 42-year-old illegal alien from Mexico and a self-admitted Sureno 13 gang member” who was arrested near his Chicago home.

The man “was twice convicted of willful infliction of corporal injury,” according to ICE.

“He was removed by an immigration judge, and ICE officers later deported him,” the ICE release reads. “He later illegally re-entered the United States, and was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison for unlawfully possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver.” – READ MORE

