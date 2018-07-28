ICE Protest Leader Arrested as Sick Pedophile History Exposed

Micah Rhodes, the 24 year old leader of the anti-Trump protest group “Portland’s Resistance,” has been arrested… again.

Earlier this year, according to Oregon Live, Rhodes was convicted “on three counts of second-degree sexual abuse for having illicit sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl in Washington County and a 17-year-old boy in Multnomah County.”

Rhodes was 20 and 21 years old when he committed the sexual abuse in 2014 and 2015.

Rather than follow the state sentencing guidelines and send Rhodes to jail for two to two-and-a-half years, Multonomah County Circuit Judge Jerry Hodson and Washington County Circuit Judge Janelle Wipper decided in separate hearings to order five years of probation for Rhodes instead.

Now, less than a month after his second sentencing, Rhodes has been arrested for — you guessed it — being around minors without permission.

At a protest outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office located in Southwest Portland, Rhodes was spotted in the vicinity of protesters under the age of 18. – READ MORE

Micah Rhodes, the 24 year old leader of the anti-Trump protest group “Portland’s Resistance,” has been arrested… again.

Earlier this year, according to Oregon Live, Rhodes was convicted “on three counts of second-degree sexual abuse for having illicit sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl in Washington County and a 17-year-old boy in Multnomah County.”

Rhodes was 20 and 21 years old when he committed the sexual abuse in 2014 and 2015.

Rather than follow the state sentencing guidelines and send Rhodes to jail for two to two-and-a-half years, Multonomah County Circuit Judge Jerry Hodson and Washington County Circuit Judge Janelle Wipper decided in separate hearings to order five years of probation for Rhodes instead.

Now, less than a month after his second sentencing, Rhodes has been arrested for — you guessed it — being around minors without permission.

At a protest outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office located in Southwest Portland, Rhodes was spotted in the vicinity of protesters under the age of 18. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1