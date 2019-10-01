ICE Offices Across The Country Arrested Hundreds Of Criminal Illegal Immigrants Last Week

Agents with Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) across the country arrested hundreds of criminal illegal immigrants last week during a week-long enforcement action. From Colorado and Wyoming to New England, agents arrested 443 illegal immigrants who had committed other crimes or had previous immigration violations.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) arrested 42 criminal illegal aliens in Colorado and Wyoming over a 5-day period that ended on Wednesday. A press release from the agency said, “Most of the aliens targeted by ERO deportation officers during this enforcement action had prior criminal histories; nine have pending criminal charges only.”

The crimes committed by these individuals include assault, domestic violence, sexual assault, and drug offenses, among others.

“Our ICE officers still managed to find and detain many dangerous criminals despite the Colorado law that prohibits local law enforcement jurisdictions from cooperating with ICE,” said John Fabbricatore, acting field office director for ERO Denver. “We continually work to keep our communities safe from Colorado’s misguided priorities of protecting criminal aliens at the expense of its citizens.”

Another operation in North Texas and Oklahoma nabbed 49 illegal immigrants, 33 of which had prior criminal histories. Eleven of the immigrants arrested had no criminal history, while five had pending criminal charges. The crimes committed included assault, domestic violence, sexual assault of a child, burglary, and driving while intoxicated, among others. – READ MORE