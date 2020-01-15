ICE issues detainer for illegal immigrant accused of murdering 92-year-old NY woman

Federal immigration authorities on Monday issued a detainer for an illegal immigrant who is in NYPD custody for the alleged sexual assault and murder of a 92-year-old woman in Queens last week.

Reeaz Khan, 21, a Guyanese national who is in the country illegally, is accused of violently attacking and raping a woman named Maria Fuertes as she was walking home near Liberty Avenue and 127th Street around midnight on Jan. 6.

Fuertes lay half-dressed in 32-degree weather for two hours before she was found, conscious but “incoherent,” at around 2 a.m., according to a criminal complaint. She was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators gathered surveillance footage to identity Khan as a possible suspect in the brutal attack. He was arrested Thursday night and confessed to the murder, The New York Post reported.

He appeared in court Friday where a prosecutor said Khan had told detectives that, “He fell down, his belt broke, his pants fell down and his penis fell near vagina.”

According to an ICE press release, Khan was previously arrested in November on assault and weapons charges. ICE had issued a detainer for him then, but Khan was released from custody because of New York City's sanctuary policies.