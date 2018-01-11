ICE immigration officers swoop in on 7-Elevens nationwide

Immigration enforcement officers are making 7-Eleven stores a target in their crackdown on employers who hire undocumented immigrants.

On Wednesday, agents with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement descended on 98 7-Eleven franchise stores across the country, where they began audits and interviewed employees and managers, according to the agency.

Twenty one people suspected of being in the United States illegally were arrested.

“Today’s actions send a strong message to U.S. businesses that hire and employ an illegal workforce: ICE will enforce the law, and if you are found to be breaking the law, you will be held accountable,” Thomas Homan, ICE’s acting director, said in a statement.

It’s the largest worksite enforcement operation against an employer under President Trump, ICE said. – READ MORE

The politicians who lead so-called sanctuary cities should be charged with crimes and held “personally accountable” for shielding illegal immigrants from deportation, President Trump’s pick to lead Immigration and Customs Enforcement argued Tuesday.

In an interview with Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, ICE Acting Director Thomas Homan accused California of putting “politics ahead of safety,” after Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill declaring California a sanctuary state in October.

“We gotta take [sanctuary cities] to court and we gotta start charging some of these politicians with crimes,” Homan said. – READ MORE

