ICE Employee Forced Out for Using Position To Campaign for Hillary Clinton

An employee of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement resigned and faced further punitive measures after it was revealed that she used her time while on the clock to campaign for Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential election.

As the Washington Times reported, the news broke this week in the form of a statement from the U.S. Office of Special Counsel.

Though the employee was not named in the report, special counsel Henry J. Kerner described the Hatch Act violations she is accused of committing.

The federal law, which has been in effect since 1939, serves to restrict the political activities of individuals earning a taxpayer-based income.

As the OSC explained, the Hatch Act’s “purposes are to ensure that federal programs are administered in a nonpartisan fashion, to protect federal employees from political coercion in the workplace, and to ensure that federal employees are advanced based on merit and not based on political affiliation.” – READ MORE

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is announcing one of her more public ventures since her failed 2016 presidential bid.

According to the Washington Times, Clinton will be adding “executive producer” to a list of titles that already includes “first lady” and “U.S. senator from New York.”

Her Hollywood credit will be in association with the television adaptation of a book called, “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight to Win the Vote.”

In promoting the project, which is set to be produced through filmmaker Steven Spielberg’s production company Amblin Television, Clinton described it as an ode to the importance of voting.

“At the heart of democracy lies the ballot box,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “‘The Woman’s Hour’ is both a page-turning drama and an inspiration for everyone, young and old, male and female, in these perilous times.” – READ MORE

