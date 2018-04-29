ICE Director on Caravan Arriving at Border: Congress Must Close ‘Legislative Loopholes’ Now (VIDEO)

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan reacted to the arrival of the caravan of Honduran migrants at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The caravan is tenting in facilities in Tijuana, Baja California Norte – across from the state of California, and reportedly preparing to head to the physical border within days.

There, Tucker Carlson said, the migrants will likely claim asylum based on “fear” of their previous conditions and be admitted to the United States.

Carlson and Homan said many immigrants can use the claim of fear to gain asylum status.– READ MORE

