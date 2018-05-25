ICE Director: Dems Upset That Trump Calls MS-13 ‘Animals,’ But They Call Us ‘Nazis’

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Thomas Homan blasted Democrats on Wednesday, lamenting the fact that they’re against using the word “animals” to describe MS-13 gang members, while completely willing to vilify Immigration Enforcement agents.

“I wish they felt as strong about the attacks that these same people make on ICE officers and border patrol agents,” Homan said on “Fox and Friends.”

Homan defended Trump’s use of the term, saying “Animals kill to survive. MS-13 kills for sport, to terrorize.”

“For those folks who want to question the president on the use of the word ‘animal,’ talk to the parents of these children who were murdered — and not just murdered, hacked to death.”

Homan noted that while Democrats have come out against using the term “animal” to describe MS-13, at least one Democrat official has used the term “Nazi” to refer to ICE.

“You had a congressman here in New York that stood in front of our building not too long ago and called us the Gestapo, Nazis, war criminals,” he said.

Homan was referring to Rep. Yvette Clarke, D-N.Y., who in January said that ICE is the “Gestapo of the United States of America.”

“Does anybody ask for an apology for that?” he asked. “Enforcing the laws that Congress enacted but yet we’re Nazis?”

“I’ve been called Nazi, I’ve been called racist, where’s the apologies for that?”- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1