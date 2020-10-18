Ice Cube: Trump Implemented Part of My Contract with Black America, Democrats Blew Me Off Until ‘After the Election’

When it comes to rapper Ice Cube’s Contract with Black America, Democrats appear to be telling black Americans what Joe Biden said when asked if he would pack the Supreme Court — you’ll know when the election is over!

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ice Cube accused Democrats of brushing aside his Contract with Black America, saying that the party told him they would address the issue “after the election.” He said that the Trump campaign has spoken to him about the initiative and as a result, “made some adjustments” to the campaign’s “Platinum Plan” — a roadmap for economic, educational, and financial investments in black communities.

Facts: I put out the CWBA. Both parties contacted me. Dems said we’ll address the CWBA after the election. Trump campaign made some adjustments to their plan after talking to us about the CWBA. — Ice Cube (@icecube) October 14, 2020

The Trump campaign confirmed Ice Cube’s assertion in a statement to Breitbart News, adding that Democrats are taking the black vote for granted.

“Trump officials reached out to Ice Cube after he posted his Contract With Black America and incorporated some of his ideas and thoughts into the Platinum Plan,” said Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson. – READ MORE

