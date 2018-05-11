Ice Cube swept up in bizarre bribery plot involving Steve Bannon

Hip hop legend Ice Cube claims to have gotten caught up in a bizarre bribery plot involving his popular BIG3 basketball league, the Qatari government, former National Security Adviser Mike Flynn — and Steve Bannon.

The rapper and his business partner, Jeff Kwatinetz, filed an affidavit in Los Angeles on Tuesday, alleging that they were both used as pawns by the Qataris in a bid to get sympathy from people in Washington.

The pair is suing for $1.2 billion under the claim that they were promised millions of dollars in investments for their 3-on-3 basketball league but never received it.

The Middle Eastern investors, instead, chose to use their money and connections with Cube to “get positive public relations for Qatar,” the affidavit says.

They only paid $7.5 million of the $20.5 million they promised — and never showed any actual interest in the league, according to the new court documents, which were filed by Kwatinetz.

Their real target was Bannon and other prominent figures in Washington, the affidavit says. – READ MORE

