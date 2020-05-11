Ice cream parlor shuts down just 1 day after reopening — because the public harassed employees

A Massachusetts ice cream parlor was forced to close its doors just one day after reopening amid the COVID-19 crisis.

WFXT-TV reported that Mark Lawrence’s Polar Cave Ice Cream Parlour in Mashpee, Massachusetts, made the decision to close its doors Friday after customers reportedly harassed and disrespected the store’s young employees.

The store had opened for just one day after the state determined that ice cream parlors could open with certain restrictions in place.

Lawrence said that he shared news of the opening on Facebook and asked customers to call ahead to place their pickup-only orders one hour in advance. He said that many people disregarded the directive and simply showed up.

When a crowd began to form at the ice cream parlor, Lawrence said that many of the customers began to harass the teenagers working at the dessert store.

"One of my best workers quit yesterday at the end of her shift," he said. "he words she was called, and the language — you wouldn't even say in a men's locker room. And to say it to a 17-year-old kid, they should be ashamed of themselves."

