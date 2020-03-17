ICE chief scorches Chicago mayor for glib response to latest sanctuary city horror crime

In an interview with Fox News this week, the head of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) ripped into Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot for her response to the sexual assault of a 3-year-old girl, allegedly at the hands of an illegal immigrant who had been sprung from custody by the city’s sanctuary policies.

The Democratic mayor had attempted to shift the blame to ICE in the aftermath.

“I think it’s the height of hypocrisy,” acting ICE Director Matthew Albence told Fox News. “I can tell you, I’ve been firsthand trying to work with the city of Chicago for the better part of a decade to get them to cooperate with us so we can get criminals off the streets.”

The city’s controversial sanctuary city policies, in which local law enforcement ignore detainer requests from ICE that they be notified when arrested illegal immigrants are released from custody, have come under renewed scrutiny after one of those sprung from custody was arrested last month for allegedly sexually assaulting the 3-year-old in a bathroom.

ICE had lodged a detainer in June against Christopher Puente, who has several felony convictions and a prior removal, after he was arrested for theft. But Chicago ignored the request and released him.

He was arrested again last month for the alleged assault. According to Fox 32 Chicago, prosecutors said the attack happened after the little girl’s father took his son and daughter to the men’s bathroom at a fast-food restaurant, taking the boy into a stall but leaving the girl outside.

Prosecutors say Puente then motioned for the girl to enter his stall, locked it, held the victim by the back of her head and covered her mouth. They say the girl’s father heard her cries and frantically tried to open the stall — he was able to see her feet dangling off the ground. He eventually grabbed her legs and pulled her out from under the stall. The girl was later hospitalized. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --