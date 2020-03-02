ICE: Chicago released previously-deported felon who went on to sexually assault toddler

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is publicly shaming Chicago authorities, claiming that they released a Mexican citizen who later sexually assaulted a toddler at a fast food restaurant.

Chrstopher Puente, 34, was arrested on Feb. 19 for sexually assaulting a 3-year-old despite ICE’s previous request that police continue detaining the previously deported felon. According to a press release on Thursday, Puente had two felony convictions for forced-entry burglary and forgery.

Despite his background, Chicago declined ICE’s June 2019 request to detain Puente — raising more concerns about a jurisdiction already under fire for defying ICE. A CBS affiliate reported that Puente confessed to placing “the child on his lap while he was in a restroom stall, pulled off her pants, and covered her mouth when she started calling out ‘daddy daddy.'”

ICE filed an immigration detainer for Puente after his most recent arrest.

The agency reported in January that Cook County, which includes Chicago, denied more than 1,000 detainer requests in fiscal year 2019 alone. Detainers are requests by federal immigration enforcement for local jurisdictions to keep in custody immigrants who have been arrested on criminal charges and are believed to be “removable.” Those denials translated into 1,070 criminal aliens and immigration violators getting released. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --