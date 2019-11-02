ICE captures heinous convicted child sex abuser released by sanctuary policies

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Thursday that an illegal immigrant from El Salvador with a criminal child sex offense conviction was captured after being released from custody by the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina.

The criminal alien, Marvin Orlando Ramirez Torres, was released by the sheriff’s office despite an ICE immigration detainer that identified Torres as a removable alien.

In a news release, ICE officials blasted the Buncombe County Sheriff’s department for releasing “a serious public safety threat into the Asheville community where he was free to potentially harm others.”

“This is yet another example of a clear public safety threat being released into North Carolina communities rather than into ICE custody due to local sheriff policies on ICE non-cooperation,” said acting ICE Director Matt Albence. “Continued decisions to refuse cooperation with ICE serve as an open invitation to aliens who commit criminal offenses that these counties are a safe haven for persons seeking to evade federal authorities, and residents of Buncombe County are less safe due to these misguided sanctuary policies.” – READ MORE