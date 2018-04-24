ICE busts 225 people during sweeping six-day raid in New York

Federal immigration officials arrested 225 people in a sweeping six-day raid in the five boroughs and surrounding counties, officials said.

Operation Keep Safe, as the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency called it, netted 163 people in the city between April 9 through April 14 — 45 of whom had no outstanding criminal issue.

ICE officials said that 180 of those arrested were convicted criminals or had criminal charges pending against them, but refused to release their names. Those people now face deportation.

The feds groused that the city refused to cooperate in the arrests, claiming that it only increases the amount of people arrested who pose no public safety threat. – READ MORE

