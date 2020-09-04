ICE Arrests Over 2,000 Illegal Immigrants With Violent Criminal Convictions Or Charges

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested more than 2,000 illegal immigrants who have criminal histories involving victims between July 13 and Aug. 20, ICE announced Monday.

The immigrants who are illegally living in the U.S. are subject to removal because of their previous arrests or charges connected to victims, according to ICE. Of those arrested for immigration-related charges, around 85% had pending criminal charges or previous criminal convictions.

“The aliens targeted during this operation preyed on men, women and children in our communities, committing serious crimes and, at times, repeatedly hurting their victims,” said Tony Pham, the senior official performing the duties of ICE director.

ICE announces results of latest operations targeting criminal aliens https://t.co/3Nt3JdZ7n4 pic.twitter.com/6tSqFg5Wpk — ICE (@ICEgov) September 1, 2020

Several of the illegal immigrants who were arrested reportedly had multiple pending charges and previous criminal convictions, according to ICE. The most common charge was assault, and ICE reported 338 convictions and 386 pending assault charges among the group of immigrants arrested in the recent enforcement action.

“By focusing our efforts on perpetrators of crimes against people, we’re able to remove these threats from our communities and prevent future victimization from occurring. Through our targeted enforcement efforts, we are eliminating the threat posed by these criminals, many of whom are repeat offenders,” Pham said.

Other charges included domestic violence, sexual offenses including rape and assault, and various family offenses like neglect and cruelty, according to ICE.

Convictions in Colorado and Wyoming included child abuse, domestic violence strangulation, and attempted murder, according to ICE.

A 27-year-old illegal immigrant arrested in Denver, Colorado who is a documented member of the West-Side Bloods street gang was convicted for indecent exposure-masturbation, child abuse, and was required to register as a sex offender, according to ICE.

“During this effort we focused specifically on those who may have suffered disproportionally during the pandemic,” said John Fabbricatore, field director for ICE in Denver. “We specifically targeted our enforcement actions at abusers and helped victims by eliminating the threat posed by their perpetrators, and in some cases, preventing future victimization by recidivist offender.”

Individuals who violate immigration law are subject to arrest, detention, and possible deportation, according to ICE.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --