ICE arrests millionaire fugitives from Ecuador

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) this week arrested two millionaire fugitives from Ecuador whose family donated heavily to American political campaigns.

Roberto and William Isaías, 74 and 75, were detained Wednesday in Miami and taken to a detention facility for undocumented immigrants awaiting deportation, The New York Times reported Friday.

ICE told the Times that the brothers were “unlawfully present” in the U.S.

ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill.

The Isaías brothers were convicted in 2012 of embezzlement by an Ecuadorean court and sentenced to prison terms in absentia, since they had been living in South Florida for nearly a decade. The brothers have denied any wrongdoing, claiming the Ecuadorean government politicized the case and wrongfully seized their assets, the Times reported.

The Ecuadorean government alleges that the brothers cost the country $400 million and has sought their extradition for years. – READ MORE