ICE arrests 98 people in Texas and Oklahoma for ‘immigrant violations,’ other crimes

An immigration enforcement operation over a 10-day period in Texas and Oklahoma led to the arrest of 98 people — 29 of whom were previously deported — for drug, sex and weapons crimes, among others, officials said Wednesday.

Suspects busted in the operation, which ended Friday, included illegal immigrants and “immigration violators” from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, the Marshall Islands, Pakistan and Peru, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced.

Those arrested were taken into custody in 38 cities and towns in North Texas, in addition to Oklahoma City and Tulsa.- READ MORE

Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (N.Y.) said her past comments about eliminating Immigration and Customs Enforcement have been taken out of context. She suggested commentators misconstrued her words by not focusing on her call to replace ICE with a reformed agency.

“Give it a new name and a new directive,” the New York senator told the editorial board of The Post-Star in an effort to clarify her view.

In June, Gillibrand told CNN’s Chris Cuomo she does not think ICE is working as intended. “I believe that it has become a deportation force, and I think you should separate out the criminal justice from the immigration issues, and I think you should reimagine ICE under a new agency with a very different mission, and take those two missions out.”

She then said the U.S. should “get rid of” and “reimagine” the agency. “And so we believe that we should protect families that need our help, and that is not what ICE is doing today, and that’s why I believe you should get rid of it, start over, reimagine it, and build something that actually works,” she said.

Gillibrand told The Post-Star she took the view that the agency needs to be reimagined after receiving a letter from ICE agents. “Local law enforcement will not work with them. Local elected officials aren’t working with them,” she said. – READ MORE