ICE Arrests 4-Time Deported Mexican National in New York

Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers arrested 50-year-old Adrian Solis-Castro in Queens, New York, on October 25 following his arrest by local law enforcement officials for a charge of forcible touching, according to information obtained by Breitbart News from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials.

Officials said that Solis-Castro is a Mexican national who has been deported from the U.S. on four separate occasions. A background investigation on the Mexican national revealed a criminal history that includes three felony drug convictions and a federal conviction for illegal re-entry after removal.