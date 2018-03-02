ICE arrests 232 people in four-day raid of California’s Bay Area

Federal immigration officials concluded Wednesday a days-long sweep of Northern California in the days since a warning of their raid was blasted out by a public official — a move which U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) says “created another magnet for more illegal immigration.”

Since Sunday, 232 individuals who violated federal immigration laws were arrested in the San Francisco Bay Area, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said in a news release Thursday.

The arrests were part of a four-day targeted operation that ran from the Bakersfield area to the Oregon border.

Officials said that of the 232 people arrested, 180 of them “were either convicted criminals, had been issued a final order of removal and failed to depart the United States, or had been previously removed” from the country and came back illegally. – READ MORE

