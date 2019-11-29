ICE arrested 250 foreign students enrolled in a fake university in Michigan

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested 250 foreign students since January enrolled in a fake university set up by the government in metro Detroit.

Seven of the eight recruiters who helped bring in the foreign students, knowing the institution was a sham but unaware that the government was involved, have also been arrested.

The arrests are part of a sting operation by the Department of Homeland Security that enticed foreign-born students, primarily from India, to attend the fake University of Farmington, which purported to offer graduate classes in technology and computer studies, the Detroit Free Press reports.

Beginning in 2015, federal law enforcement officials created the school and staffed it with undercover agents pretending to work for the university. – READ MORE