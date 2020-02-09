ICE: 1,500 Criminal Aliens Released From California Prisons, ‘Many Re-Offended’

More than 1,500 criminal illegal aliens with active Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainers were released from Orange County, California prisons over the past two years, many of whom re-offended after their release.

ICE issued a press release that the Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) had confirmed that a California law passed two years ago (SB54) had created more crime in the state. Of the 1,500 released despite active retainers, more than 400 were re-arrested on charges including “rape, assault with a deadly weapon, child sex offenses, domestic violence, identify theft, and driving under the influence,” ICE reported.

The data from OCSD showed that in 2019, 1,507 inmates were released from the Orange County Jail even though they had active ICE detainers. Just 492 were released to ICE “upon completion of their local sentences in accordance with SB54 regulations.” The remaining 1,015 were released without informing ICE. Of those, 238 ended up committing additional crimes.

In 2018, ICE placed 1,823 detainers on inmates at the Orange County Jail, 823 of which were released to ICE in accordance with the new regulations. Of the 1,106 who were released without notification to ICE, 173 were re-arrested for additional crimes.