‘I would do it again,’ McCain says about release of phony Trump dossier to FBI; ‘Anyone who doesn’t like it can go to hell’

John McCain talks a big game thousands of miles away from Washington D.C. and on his supposed death bed — free from worry that he can be prosecuted for his role in the Trump dossier scheme.

The stuff cowards are made of.

U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., apparently has no regrets about his role in the release of the so-called Steele dossier, which is said to contain salacious allegations about then-candidate Donald Trump.

In excerpts of his forthcoming book, “The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights, and Other Appreciations,” the 81-year-old senator – who is recuperating at home following recent cancer treatment and surgery – acknowledges that he delivered the information to then-FBI Director James Comey.

“(A)nd I would do it again,” McCain writes, according to excerpts published by the Guardian.

“Anyone who doesn’t like it can go to hell,” McCain said.

You’ll be there soon enough, McCain. Good luck.

