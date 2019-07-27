‘I Wasn’t Even Here’: Portland Mayor Tries to Explain Why He Didn’t Condemn Antifa

The mayor of Portland, Oregon, claimed that he was out of the country on a “wildlife tour” at the same time as the Antifa protests that saw conservative journalist Andy Ngo beaten by protesters, FOX 12 in Oregon reported.

(…)

Wheeler said that he “wasn’t even in the United States” at the time of the protests and was instead on a “wildlife tour” with his family in South America.

“I thought it was beneath a United States senator,” the mayor said, referring to Cruz’s resolution. “The truth is, I wasn’t even here. I wasn’t even in the United States. I was with my family in Ecuador on a wildlife tour.”

He went on to say that there is a "unified incident command center" that was "engaged" during the protests and that there is an "incident commander" such as "the police chief."