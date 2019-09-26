“I Was Not A Witness To Any Of It” – ‘Whistleblower’ Complaint Released To Public

The House Intel Committee has released the full (modestly redacted) complaint letter from the so-called ‘Whistleblower’ regarding Trump’s “urgently concerning” conversations with Ukraine.

(…)

The entire note reads like a journalist or lawyer wrote it, and citing NYTimes numerous times lends it even less credibility.

Simply put, some folks told some other folks about administration folks that might be talking to some Ukrainian folks?

Perhaps the most interesting part is the following…

“I was not a witness to most of the events described… However, I found my

colleagues’ accounts of these events to be credible…“

Perhaps he would better named a “gossip-blower” – READ MORE