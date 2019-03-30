‘I WAS MORTIFIED’: Former Democrat State Senator Accuses Biden Of Sexual Harassment

A former Democratic candidate in Nevada has accused former Vice President Joe Bidenof inappropriate conduct during a 2014 campaign event.

Lucy Flores detailed the encounter in a piece she wrote for New York Magazine’s The Cut, which was published on Friday.

She claimed the incident happened at a campaign rally in early November 2014, when she was attempting to become the state’s lieutenant governor. Biden appeared at the event to help round up support for Democrats in Nevada, she wrote.

Flores was in line, waiting to go on stage at the rally when she claimed to have “felt two hands on my shoulders.”

“Why is the vice-president of the United States touching me?” she recalled.

Flores claimed Biden sniffed her hair and “proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head.” – READ MORE

“Just before the speeches, we were ushered to the side of the stage where we were lined up by order of introduction,” Flores wrote. “As I was taking deep breaths and preparing myself to make my case to the crowd, I felt two hands on my shoulders. I froze. ‘Why is the vice-president of the United States touching me?'”

“I felt him get closer to me from behind. He leaned further in and inhaled my hair. I was mortified,” Flores continued. “He proceeded to plant a big slow kiss on the back of my head. My brain couldn’t process what was happening. I was embarrassed. I was shocked. I was confused. … I wanted nothing more than to get Biden away from me.”

“I had never experienced anything so blatantly inappropriate and unnerving before,” Flores said, adding, “he made me feel uneasy, gross, and confused.” – READ MORE