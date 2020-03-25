‘I Take My Hat Off to China’: Obama’s China Ambassador Praises Chinese Response to Virus (VIDEO)

Former president Barack Obama’s China ambassador Max Baucus, who established extensive business ties with China after leaving the ambassadorship in 2017, extolled China’s government on Tuesday for the way the country has responded to the coronavirus outbreak.

“I think that the big lesson here that when you take charge and when you tell the entire country, Wuhan, other provinces what to do, they get in gear and get the job done,” Baucus said during an interview on MSNBC. “I take my hat off to China for doing so.”

The former Montana senator’s praise of China comes amid a propaganda campaign waged by China’s state-run media outlets, which have been pushing the narrative that China isn’t responsible for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They have attempted to deflect blame by saying President Donald Trump’s insistence on identifying China as the origin of the virus is politically motivated. – READ MORE

