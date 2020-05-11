‘I Stand With Joe on His Nomination’: Booker Responds to Sexual Assault Allegation Made Against Biden (VIDEO)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is weighing in on the sexual assault allegation made against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Co-host of “The View” Joy Behar asked Booker what he made of the allegation and he came to Biden’s defense.

“He has said this hasn’t happened and I stand with Joe on his nomination and believe he will be the best president,” Booker said.

“He will be a much better president not only than Donald Trump but a president for these times where we need healing, where we need moral leadership and I think he can provide that,” Booker continued. – READ MORE

