‘I Stand With Joe on His Nomination’: Booker Responds to Sexual Assault Allegation Made Against Biden (VIDEO)

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is weighing in on the sexual assault allegation made against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Co-host of “The View” Joy Behar asked Booker what he made of the allegation and he came to Biden’s defense.

“He has said this hasn’t happened and I stand with Joe on his nomination and believe he will be the best president,” Booker said.

Sen. Cory Booker says sexual assault allegation against Biden, which he has denied, should be investigated: “Investigate the claims, and I really celebrate Joe Biden for standing up and saying the same thing.”

“I stand with Joe on his nomination,” he adds. https://t.co/UjOYK4pcPJ pic.twitter.com/yIXe3pNmxH — The View (@TheView) May 8, 2020

“He will be a much better president not only than Donald Trump but a president for these times where we need healing, where we need moral leadership and I think he can provide that,” Booker continued. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --