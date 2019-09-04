‘I saved my life’: Houston woman defends herself from five would-be robbers, shooting at least one

A Houston, Texas, woman used her firearm to defend herself from five male suspects when they attempted to rob her early Tuesday. Now, she says she is in disbelief that she was able to walk away from the incident unharmed, telling a local news station, “I saved my life.”

Five men tried to rob a young woman this morning. They didn’t expect her to grab her handgun and fire. Today, she is unharmed, and at least one suspect is shot. Exclusive #ABC13 interview at 4:30 & 6. https://t.co/OW8oZoQTkQ #Hounews pic.twitter.com/IS8htwfx7t — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) September 3, 2019

Lachelle Hudgins arrived home around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, and as she pulled into her apartment complex, she noticed a group of men lingering together roughly 20 yards away. According to Hudgins, the suspects approached her vehicle,and two of them reached inside her open passenger window — grasping for her purse — as she tried to roll it up.

"I couldn't do anything except scream," Hudgins told KTRK-TV. "At one point, they told me to stop screaming."