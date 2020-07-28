“I Need To Buy A Firearm”: Radio Host Who Defended “Peaceful” Protesters Has Apartment Destroyed By Rioters

Seattle radio host and self proclaimed “Cat Dad” Paul Gallant had taken to Twitter back in June to respond to President Trump’s handling of the protesters in Seattle. Responding to a Tweet where the President was critical of the Seattle mayor, Gallant responded “Chill dawg” before saying he saw “no burning, pillaging or deaths” in his city.

Today, Paul has taken to Twitter to sing another tune: “I feel like I need to buy a firearm”.

Trump wanted to help in June but you trolled him that he should stay out because you don’t see any problem. You cared less when someone else’s street was in anarchy a few weeks back. Now it’s your place. Sad but this is how it always workse. Good luck buying a firearm. pic.twitter.com/0cKwQASgWa — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) July 26, 2020

Why the change in attitude? Perhaps it was because rioters in his city trashed and looted the downstairs to his apartment complex. Gallant arrived back at his apartment this weekend to find it vandalized and looted.

“I feel like I need to buy a firearm, because clearly this is going to keep happening. Enough is enough,” he wrote in a subsequent Tweet. “Really angry right now,” he continued. – READ MORE

