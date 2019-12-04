‘I Like Men’: Hillary Clinton Touts Hetero Credentials Ahead of Likely 2020 Run

Hillary Clinton, the twice-failed presidential candidate presumed to be on the verge of announcing her third run for the White House, has “never even been tempted” to have a lesbian affair.

During an appearance on the Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, the former secretary of state touted her “straight” bona fides by gushing about the physical appearance and athleticism of a man she dated prior to beginning a relationship with Bill Clinton, one of the most notorious perverts in the history of American politics.

“He was so handsome,” Hillary said of her former love interest. “He looked like a Greek god.”

Stern expressed amusement at Hillary’s giddy description of the strapping lad, at which point Hillary interjected: “Well, contrary to what you may hear, I actually like men.”

Stern responded by asking Hillary to “raise your right hand” and swear she’d “never had a lesbian affair.” Hillary emphatically denied the charge—perhaps a little too emphatically, but that is for the experts to decide. – READ MORE