‘I Know She’s Stupid’: Teacher Union Leader Calls On Betsy DeVos To Resign

The president of the American Federation of Teachers (AFT) called Education Secretary Betsy DeVos “stupid” during a Michigan town hall meeting, which featured California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris Monday.

Randi Weingarten told a crowd of about 200 union members from the education and health care fields in Detroit that they must fight against DeVos for disinvestment in public education, Courthouse News Service reported.

“I know she’s stupid,” Weingarten said, according to the news service.

The AFT president added that Harris visited more public schools in Michigan in one day than DeVos has during her time as secretary, which began in 2017.

“When you don’t have good policy to stand on, I guess you resort to name calling,” Education Department press secretary Liz Hill said to The Daily Caller News Foundation over email Tuesday.

It is “pretty sad for an organization that claims to represent the teaching profession,” Hill added.

Harris was in Michigan as part of campaign events for two days.

The 2020 presidential hopeful introduced a multi-billion dollar policy proposal in March, which includes giving public school teachers a $13,500 raise.

Follow Neetu on Twitter

Send tips to: [email protected]Click here for reuse options!

Copyright 2019 Daily Caller News Foundation

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]