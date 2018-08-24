‘I hereby resign from my race. F— these people,’ white professor writes online, sparking furor

A white professor at Rutgers University in New Jersey violated the school’s policy when he complained about other white people in a post on Facebook, according to reports.

The university says it prohibits discrimination and harassment, and judged that history professor James Livingston, who is white, crossed a line with his comments.

In the post, Livingston slammed other white people, describing them as entitled and saying they impeded “access to my dinner.”

“… this place (burger restaurant) is overrun with little Caucasian a–holes who know their parents will approve of anything they do,” Livingston wrote.

“I hereby resign from my race. F— these people,” the professor added.

Facebook removed his post, he said in a subsequent post, according to NJ.com.

Livingston argues that his remarks were “satirical,” and he was commenting on the gentrification of the Harlem neighborhood of New York City, where he lives, NorthJersey.com reported

Rutgers professor under scrutiny by university for Facebook post saying he hates white people https://t.co/gbNnazF91H pic.twitter.com/0vM02u6F0t — NorthJersey.com (@northjersey) August 22, 2018

“OK, officially, I now hate white people,” Livingston wrote. “I am a white people, for God’s sake, but can we keep them—us—us out of my neighborhood?” – READ MORE

A “progressive” church in Santa Cruz, California likes to think of itself as progressive, serving beer during services and opening a brewery, while its pastor claims Jesus was a feminist and a “person of color that was killed by white supremacy.”

The pastor of the Greater Purpose Church, Christopher VanHall, said, “What would it look like to be a church that looked like the movement that Jesus started and not like the church that we know in America today? Out of that consistent questioning came this model for a brewery church that generates funds for local charities.”

He continued: We are open and affirm LGBTQ. We are feminists and I believe Jesus was, too. We are environmentalists, which I believe that’s the original mandate of the children of God to take care of the planet that we all know and enjoy. We are anti-war, which I believe Jesus was, too. We are all for racial justice, which Jesus was a Palestinian. Jewish rabbi. He was a person of color that was killed by white supremacy so we’re usually making every effort to be on the frontlines for racial justice. So that’s what sets us apart from many American churches.– READ MORE