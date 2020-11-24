‘I Had To Protect Myself’: Rittenhouse Speaks Out Before Jail Release; New Details Emerge About Fatally Shot Rioter

Kenosha teen Kyle Rittenhouse says he considers himself a patriotic American who acted in self-defense on the night he fatally shot two rioters, the 17-year-old said during an interview published Thursday by The Washington Post.

“I feel I had to protect myself,” he said. “I would have died that night if I didn’t.”

Rittenhouse was charged with first-degree intentional homicide and attempted intentional homicide in the wounding of a third and a misdemeanor charge of underage firearm possession.

The teen posted a $2 million bond on Friday and was released from jail. He is expected back in court in December.

“I do consider myself patriotic, I love our country,” Rittenhouse told The Post via a phone interview.

The teen said during the interview that he routinely carries a homemade medical kit around with him and had one with him in Kenosha when the protesting turned violent. – READ MORE

