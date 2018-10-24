‘I GOT A LOT TO SAY’: Obama refers to himself 92 times during 38-minute NV speech (VIDEO)

Barack Obama was supposed to talk about Nevada Senate candidate Jacky Rosen in Las Vegas on Monday.

Appearing under the guise of speaking on behalf of Democrat candidates at a University of Nevada rally, the former president really just wanted to talk about himself.

All told, Obama referred to himself 92 times during his 38-minute speech.

He said “I” 85 times, “Me” 4 times, “My,” “Obama” and “Barack” once each.

Obama couldn’t help but talk about himself an average of every 24.7 seconds. – READ MORE