‘I Give Her a Lot of Respect’: Trump Praises Tulsi Gabbard for ‘Present’ Vote on Impeachment (VIDEO)

President Donald Trump praised Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) for her decision to vote “present” for on two articles of impeachment against the president.

Speaking at Turning Point USA’s annual summit on Saturday, Trump referenced former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s claim that Gabbard is a Russian asset, and praised the Hawaii congresswoman for not voting for impeachment.

“I give her respect. She didn’t vote the other day. I give her a lot of respect because she knew it was wrong.”@realDonaldTrump praises @TulsiGabbard for voting “present” on the articles of impeachment rather than vote “yes” like other Democrats.https://t.co/HUBticINiJ pic.twitter.com/4eVsX5e4jg — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) December 22, 2019

"Then she said, 'Tulsi Gabbard is a weapon of Russia.' And they lost all credibility cause we know Tulsi Gabbard — and I give respect. She didn't vote the other day. I give her a lot of respect. Because she knew it was wrong — took a pass. But I don't know. But I know one thing, she is not an agent of Russia."