‘I Don’t Want a Mess’: Mexico Broadcasts Video of El Chapo’s Son’s Arrest

Mexico’s government on Wednesday showed dramatic video footage of the moment its forces briefly captured a son of kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman this month before they were ordered to release the suspected trafficker to avoid a bloodbath.

“I don’t want a mess, please,” Ovidio Guzman says in the video on a mobile phone to his brother, urging him to back down, as cartel gunmen converged on Guzman’s house.

This video released by the Mexican government shows the moment security forces captured Ovidio Guzman Lopez, a leader of the Sinaloa cartel and the son of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. https://t.co/avxA7ByWN0 pic.twitter.com/kLr9xIAFBf — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 30, 2019

With President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looking on, top security officials showed the video during a blow-by-blow account of the Oct. 17 arrest of Guzman, which sparked chaotic scenes in the northern city of Culiacan.

Facing threats against the public and relatives of the armed forces, the security cabinet ordered Guzman to be freed. This led to stinging criticism that the release had encouraged organized crime to hold the government ransom.

The government said saving lives was more important.

"What could have become a scene of war and the shedding of innocent blood was resolved in favor of a return to peace and protecting the population," Security Minister Alfonso Durazo said during the presentations at a regular news briefing.