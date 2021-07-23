‘I Don’t Care if You Think I’m Satan Reincarnated’: Biden Addresses Those Downplaying Jan. 6

President Joe Biden said there is no excuse for downplaying the events of January 6, arguing it was not a “peaceful march.”

During a CNN town hall Wednesday night, Don Lemon asked Biden about the drama surrounding the committee to investigate the Capitol riot.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) rejected two of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) recommendations for the select committee on Wednesday.

McCarthy pulled all of his picks in his response to Pelosi’s decision.

Lemon asked Biden, “If Republicans and Democrats can’t come together to investigate the biggest attack on our Capitol in 200 years, what makes you think that they can come together on anything?”

Biden replied, “These people.”

He continued, “No, I mean it. I’m not being facetious. Democrats and Republicans. I don’t care if you think I’m Satan reincarnated. The fact is you can’t look at that television and say nothing happened on the 6th. You can’t listen to people who say this was a peaceful march.” – READ MORE

