‘I don’t care! I don’t care!’ — Nancy Pelosi snaps at CNN’s Dana Bash over Trump tweets (VIDEO)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) snapped at CNN’s Dana Bash over a question about the coronavirus lockdown from President Donald Trump’s tweets.

Pelosi was addressing negotiations on a coronavirus stimulus deal when she got irritated at Bash for asking her to respond to a statement from the president’s Twitter account.

“What the President is suggesting…that light at the end of the tunnel, could be a train coming at us if people are out and about.” House Speaker Pelosi responds to the President suggesting he’d like to reopen the economy, adding “I don’t want to waste any energy on his tweets” pic.twitter.com/HPJWzIvpqk — CNN (@CNN) March 24, 2020

“Where do you stand and more importantly what is your message to the president about the timeframe here and what should lead here, the economy or healthcare?” asked Bash.

“Well there doesn’t have to be a contradiction there. Our economy will thrive when our people are well, and able to go back to work in groups, and collaborate on the enthusiasms that they have in their entrepreneurial spirit or in the workplace that they thrive, and our children can go back to school,” Pelosi answered. – READ MORE

