‘I Do Not Need a Lecture’: Pelosi Snaps at Reporter Asking About Biden Allegation (VIDEO)

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.) got testy Thursday morning with a reporter who asked her why Democrats are treating the sexual assault allegation against Joe Biden differently than they treated the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.

“I respect your question, and I don’t need a lecture or a speech,” Pelosi said to the Washington Examiner‘s Kerry Picket during a press conference. “I have complete respect for the whole MeToo movement—I have four daughters and one son. There is a lot of excitement around the idea that women will be heard and be listened to. There is also due process, and the fact that Joe Biden is Joe Biden.”

The speaker stressed that she was “proud” to endorse Biden for president and said the former vice president “is a person of great integrity” and a longstanding advocate of women. – READ MORE

