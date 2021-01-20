‘I did nothing wrong’: Mom punched at DC rally is now out of a job, and fearful she can’t get one

Trump supporter Therese Duke was left bruised and bleeding after being punched in the face at a rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5. Since then, footage of the ordeal went viral — partially thanks to her own daughter outing her on social media — and now the Massachusetts mom is out of job.

Duke told the Boston Herald this week that she “did nothing wrong,” and fears the attention over the ordeal will keep her from regaining employment elsewhere.

On the night before a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, Duke’s face went viral as she was recorded bleeding amid a clash between Trump supporters and law enforcement.

She was seen in early footage with a bloodied nose, claiming that she was hit by a Black Lives Matter supporter. The altercation was also recorded, and shows Duke being punched by a female officer, later identified as Ashanti Smith, after Duke reached for Smith’s phone as the officer was recording the crowd.

Smith was then allegedly punched twice by Duke’s sister, Anne Lorenz, leading police to respond with pepper spray.- READ MORE

