‘I Crossed A Line:’ Samantha Bee Forced To Apologize After Media Onslaught

Wednesday on her TBS show “Full Frontal,” Bee showed a photo Trump had posted on social media of her holding her son. Bee was angered by the picture because of recent stories about illegal immigrants being separated from their children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

“Ivanka Trump, who works at the White House, chose to post the second most oblivious tweet we’ve seen this week,” Bee said. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c—.”

“I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it,” Bee said in a statement.

In a separate statement, TBS issued an apology of its own regarding what called Bee’s “vile” remark, saying it should not have let the word be part of the broadcast.

“Samantha Bee has taken the right action in apologizing for the vile and inappropriate language she used about Ivanka Trump last night,” the network said. “Those words should not have been aired. It was our mistake too, and we regret it.” – READ MORE

