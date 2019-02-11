‘I Could Sure Feel the Daggers’: Manchin Doesn’t Regret Standing to Clap at SOTU, Despite the Glares

Despite getting some backlash from his fellow Democrats, Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) has no regrets about standing to applaud President Donald Trump’s call to end late-term abortion during his State of the Union address last week.

Speaking with the Washington Examiner about a call he received from the president, Manchin revealed that President Trump reached out to him following the address to thank him for clapping for some of the more bipartisan moments in the speech:

“I said, ‘Mr. President, I’ve always stated that I know my state well and that it’s something that my state and I represent the people of my state, I’m going to stand up and be respectful. When I thought the things that you were saying resonated with something I might believe in but definitely my state supports, I’m gonna be there and show the courtesy and manners that I think that I was raised with.’”

More specifically, Manchin caught flak from other Democrats when he stood to applaud the president’s words on abortion. And while he said he “could sure feel the daggers,” he doesn’t regret his decision.

“Well, there’s just no way that I could ever. I mean how anybody could support late-term abortions?” he said. “Late-term abortions, my goodness. It would have to be a dire medical situation.”

He also addressed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) disapproving reaction as he clapped by saying, “My goodness. Well, I could hear the boos a little bit, you know, I didn’t know if the boos were for the president or for me standing, I wasn’t sure. But I could sure feel the daggers.”- READ MORE