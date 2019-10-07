“I Am With Mueller”: Newly Released Rosenstein Emails Reveal Crusade To Investigate Trump

“I am with Mueller. He shares my views. Duty Calls. Sometimes the moment chooses us.” –Rod Rosenstein, one day before Mueller was appointed as special counsel

New emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit reveal the details surrounding communications between Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Robert Mueller in the days leading up to the former FBI Director’s appointment as special counsel in the Russia probe. Mueller would go on to assemble a team comprising “13 Angry Democrats” as Trump called them, due to their obvious animus towards the president.

According to the 145 pages of documents obtained by Judicial Watch, Rosenstein and Mueller were discussing just three days after President Trump fired former FBI Director James Comey, and ostenisbly for some time before that.

“T he boss and his staff do not know about our discussions ,” Rosenstein wrote Mueller on May 12, 2017 as the two tried to nail down a time for their next conversation.

Four days later on May 16- the day before Mueller’s appointment, Rosenstein told former Bush administration Deputy Attorney General and current Kirkland & Ellis Partne, Mark Filip “I am with Mueller. He shares my views. Duty Calls. Sometimes the moment chooses us.” – READ MORE